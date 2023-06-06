Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

S.C. Supreme Court to take up challenge to six-week abortion ban

South Carolina Supreme Court agrees to hear challenge to six-week abortion ban.
South Carolina Supreme Court agrees to hear challenge to six-week abortion ban.(Mary Green)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Supreme Court has agreed to take up the abortion bill lawsuit, with an expedited schedule.

Officials say oral arguments have been scheduled for June 27.

Last month, a lower court blocked the ban’s enforcement and in January, the Supreme Court struck down a similar six-week ban.

After signing the bill into law last month, McMaster issued a statement, saying in part, “This is a great day for life in South Carolina, but the fight is not over. We stand ready to defend this legislation against any challenges and are confident we will succeed. The right to life must be preserved, and we will do everything we can to protect it.”

An hour after the governor signed the legislation, South Carolina abortion providers, including Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and Greenville Women’s Clinic, filed a lawsuit in Richland County, asking a court to temporarily block the legislation’s enforcement and ultimately strike it down.

Abortion providers fear the ban will put many lives at risk.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson released a statement following the court’s decision to hear the challenge:

“We’re pleased the Court granted our motion with such urgency. We look forward to making our arguments in court and defending the rule of law and right to life.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new Whataburger in Kennesaw, Ga., drew quite a crowd on opening day.
Whataburger growth continues in Georgia, South Carolina
Stephanie Brown
Woman arrested over gunfire outside Aiken County McDonald’s
Demondre Mahoney
Richmond County deputy arrested in jail contraband case
Matt Rife
Popular comedian Matt Rife to perform in Columbia County
Torrence Terrain Holmes
Deputies seek Augusta man who’s been missing since April

Latest News

Historic Sno-Cap drive-in, North Augusta, S.C.
North Augusta’s historic SnoCap gets $40K preservation grant
Antonio Burden sworn in as new Augusta Fire Chief
Commission approves $25K pay hike for Augusta’s fire chief
The raccoon was captured by Columbia County Animal Services and tested positive for rabies.
4th raccoon in nearly a month tests positive for rabies
Augusta city leaders and ambulance service Gold Cross have gone back and forth trying to get a...
Columbia County ponders future for ambulance provider
Ivey, Donovan, 15.
Richmond County deputies say 15-year-old has been found safe