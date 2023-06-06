Submit Photos/Videos
Robber threatens mail carrier with a knife in Augusta

Mail delivery vehicles
Mail delivery vehicles(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Postal Service is offering a reward up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man who robbed a mail carrier over the weekend in Augusta.

The robbery happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Carmell Circle at the Rocky Creek Mobile Home Park, according to authorities.

A postal employee was delivering mail when an unknown man approached and asked if she had picked up his outgoing mail from Experian, according to deputies.

The postal employee said she was there to pick up mail but would see if the mail was still in the box.

After checking and not seeing the mail in question, the man left the scene.

A few moments later, an unknown male wearing red shorts, red hoodie and a ski mask approached the postal employee with a knife pointed to her chest, according to deputies.

Deputies said he demanded she give him the keys or he’d kill her.

The postal worker did as she was told and ran away toward North Leg Road.

Anyone with information is urged to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 (say “law enforcement”) and make reference to Case 4049304.

