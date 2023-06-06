Submit Photos/Videos
Program ensures patients have emotional comfort during final moments

Training includes learning about the dying process, how to provide care, how to be inclusive,
Training includes learning about the dying process, how to provide care, how to be inclusive, and how to use inclusive language.
By Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Office of Spiritual Care at AU Health is launching a program to ensure patients are not left alone during their final moments.

The program is called No One Dies Alone (NODA).

They say many patients find themselves alone and without emotional comfort during this time.

Associate Director of Spiritual Care, Rev. Stephen Hughes, says they are looking for six volunteers to begin the program. Potential volunteers will go through training, form a team to support each other, and take turns sitting with patients.

“For patients without families, this means having a peaceful transition,” said Hughes “Somebody is constantly with them, holding their hand, letting them know it’s okay, you’re not alone. I love you. All those things.”

Training includes learning about the dying process, how to provide care, how to be inclusive, and how to use inclusive language.

Volunteers will go through a drug screen, a background check, and a screening process.

Hughes says during the pandemic, a patient’s family couldn’t be with him because they all had COVID. The family asked Hughes to stay with the patient and told him some of his favorite songs.

“I took my phone in there with him and played some of his favorite music until he passed. The family really, really didn’t want him to be alone,” he said. “If it was my family, I would want somebody with him, just to let him know it’s going to be okay.”

Hughes said he wants to ensure the volunteers are committed to serving and not just looking for something good to do.

“Training would include what to do to provide that compassionate presence – what tools are available, what to do and not to do in the room,” he said.

For more information, or to learn how to apply, call Hughes or Chaplain Linda Hamilton in The Office of Spiritual Care at (706)721-2929.

