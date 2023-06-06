North Augusta’s historic SnoCap gets $40K preservation grant
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta’s SnoCap drive-in has received a $40,000 grant from American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
The “Backing Historical Restaurants” grants are going to SnoCap and 24 other historic small restaurants across the country.
“This is huge for us,” SnoCap management said on Facebook. “We will use the funds to further preserve and develop our beautiful historic restaurant.”
This is the third year the grants have been awarded, and in that time the program has given a total of $3 million to help 75 historic restaurants address critical needs amid ongoing economic challenges.
“This critical financial support helps small restaurant owners better navigate supply chain issues, staffing shortages, inflation, and other crises so that their establishments’ legacies can continue,” the program states on its website.
Other recipients include:
- Delgadillo’s Snow Cap, Seligman, Arizona
- Mitla Café, San Bernardino, California
- Far East Café, San Francisco, California
- Gather55, Hartford, Connecticut
- FishScale, Washington, D.C.
- Jeff’s Red Hots, Chicago, Illinois
- Flesor’s Candy Kitchen, Tuscola, Illinois
- Radius Brewing Company, Emporia, Kansas
- Social Coffeehouse & Speakeasy, Leonardtown, Maryland
- Pentagoet Inn & Pub, Castine, Maine
- The Holly Hotel, Holly, Michigan
- Pekin Noodle Parlor, Butte, Montana
- Crown Point Restaurant, Virginia City, Nevada
- Hatcha’s, Mora, New Mexico
- Mr. Powdrell’s Barbeque House, Albuquerque, New Mexico
- The Hungarian Pastry Shop, New York City, New York
- The Treehouse, Cleveland, Ohio
- Johnny’s Victory Diner, Burrillville, Rhode Island
- U Drop Inn Café, Shamrock, Texas
- Freighthouse Market & Café, Lyndonville, Vermont
- Harold’s Kitchen, Richmond, Virginia
- Kelly’s Gingernut Pub, Cape Charles, Virginia
- Carlito’s Soul Food Kitchen, Wheeling, West Virginia
- Cozy Inn Restaurant, Janesville, Wisconsin
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.