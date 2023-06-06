Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

North Augusta’s historic SnoCap gets $40K preservation grant

Historic Sno-Cap drive-in, North Augusta, S.C.
Historic Sno-Cap drive-in, North Augusta, S.C.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta’s SnoCap drive-in has received a $40,000 grant from American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The “Backing Historical Restaurants” grants are going to SnoCap and 24 other historic small restaurants across the country.

MORE | Plans for ‘The Hive’ development go before N. Augusta City Council

“This is huge for us,” SnoCap management said on Facebook. “We will use the funds to further preserve and develop our beautiful historic restaurant.”

This is the third year the grants have been awarded, and in that time the program has given a total of $3 million to help 75 historic restaurants address critical needs amid ongoing economic challenges.

“This critical financial support helps small restaurant owners better navigate supply chain issues, staffing shortages, inflation, and other crises so that their establishments’ legacies can continue,” the program states on its website.

Historic Sno-Cap drive-in, North Augusta, S.C.
Historic Sno-Cap drive-in, North Augusta, S.C.(WRDW/WAGT)

Other recipients include:

  • Delgadillo’s Snow Cap, Seligman, Arizona
  • Mitla Café, San Bernardino, California
  • Far East Café, San Francisco, California
  • Gather55, Hartford, Connecticut
  • FishScale, Washington, D.C.
  • Jeff’s Red Hots, Chicago, Illinois
  • Flesor’s Candy Kitchen, Tuscola, Illinois
  • Radius Brewing Company, Emporia, Kansas
  • Social Coffeehouse & Speakeasy, Leonardtown, Maryland
  • Pentagoet Inn & Pub, Castine, Maine
  • The Holly Hotel, Holly, Michigan
  • Pekin Noodle Parlor, Butte, Montana
  • Crown Point Restaurant, Virginia City, Nevada
  • Hatcha’s, Mora, New Mexico
  • Mr. Powdrell’s Barbeque House, Albuquerque, New Mexico
  • The Hungarian Pastry Shop, New York City, New York
  • The Treehouse, Cleveland, Ohio
  • Johnny’s Victory Diner, Burrillville, Rhode Island
  • U Drop Inn Café, Shamrock, Texas
  • Freighthouse Market & Café, Lyndonville, Vermont
  • Harold’s Kitchen, Richmond, Virginia
  • Kelly’s Gingernut Pub, Cape Charles, Virginia
  • Carlito’s Soul Food Kitchen, Wheeling, West Virginia
  • Cozy Inn Restaurant, Janesville, Wisconsin

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new Whataburger in Kennesaw, Ga., drew quite a crowd on opening day.
Whataburger growth continues in Georgia, South Carolina
Stephanie Brown
Woman arrested over gunfire outside Aiken County McDonald’s
Demondre Mahoney
Richmond County deputy arrested in jail contraband case
Matt Rife
Popular comedian Matt Rife to perform in Columbia County
Torrence Terrain Holmes
Deputies seek Augusta man who’s been missing since April

Latest News

Antonio Burden sworn in as new Augusta Fire Chief
Commission approves $25K pay hike for Augusta’s fire chief
The raccoon was captured by Columbia County Animal Services and tested positive for rabies.
4th raccoon in nearly a month tests positive for rabies
Augusta city leaders and ambulance service Gold Cross have gone back and forth trying to get a...
Columbia County ponders future for ambulance provider
Ivey, Donovan, 15.
Richmond County deputies say 15-year-old has been found safe