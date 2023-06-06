North Augusta’s historic SnoCap gets $40K preservation grant

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta’s SnoCap drive-in has received a $40,000 grant from American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The “Backing Historical Restaurants” grants are going to SnoCap and 24 other historic small restaurants across the country.

“This is huge for us,” SnoCap management said on Facebook. “We will use the funds to further preserve and develop our beautiful historic restaurant.”

This is the third year the grants have been awarded, and in that time the program has given a total of $3 million to help 75 historic restaurants address critical needs amid ongoing economic challenges.

“This critical financial support helps small restaurant owners better navigate supply chain issues, staffing shortages, inflation, and other crises so that their establishments’ legacies can continue,” the program states on its website.

Historic Sno-Cap drive-in, North Augusta, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT)

Other recipients include:

Delgadillo’s Snow Cap, Seligman, Arizona

Mitla Café, San Bernardino, California

Far East Café, San Francisco, California

Gather55, Hartford, Connecticut

FishScale, Washington, D.C.

Jeff’s Red Hots, Chicago, Illinois

Flesor’s Candy Kitchen, Tuscola, Illinois

Radius Brewing Company, Emporia, Kansas

Social Coffeehouse & Speakeasy, Leonardtown, Maryland

Pentagoet Inn & Pub, Castine, Maine

The Holly Hotel, Holly, Michigan

Pekin Noodle Parlor, Butte, Montana

Crown Point Restaurant, Virginia City, Nevada

Hatcha’s, Mora, New Mexico

Mr. Powdrell’s Barbeque House, Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Hungarian Pastry Shop, New York City, New York

The Treehouse, Cleveland, Ohio

Johnny’s Victory Diner, Burrillville, Rhode Island

U Drop Inn Café, Shamrock, Texas

Freighthouse Market & Café, Lyndonville, Vermont

Harold’s Kitchen, Richmond, Virginia

Kelly’s Gingernut Pub, Cape Charles, Virginia

Carlito’s Soul Food Kitchen, Wheeling, West Virginia

Cozy Inn Restaurant, Janesville, Wisconsin

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.