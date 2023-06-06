Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

WATCH LIVE: Local golf expert talks about unexpected PGA Tour-Saudi merger

By Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The most disruptive year in golf is coming to an end with the PGA Tour and European tour agreeing to a merger with Saudi Arabia’s golf interests.

LIV Golf was among the hottest topics at this year’s Masters Tournament, and the merger is sure to create a buzz in this gold town.

Local golf expert John Patrrick is talking about it with News 12.

Watch the live stream above.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new Whataburger in Kennesaw, Ga., drew quite a crowd on opening day.
Whataburger growth continues in Georgia, South Carolina
Stephanie Brown
Woman arrested over gunfire outside Aiken County McDonald’s
Matt Rife
Popular comedian Matt Rife to perform in Columbia County
Demondre Mahoney
Richmond County deputy arrested in jail contraband case
Torrence Terrain Holmes
Deputies seek Augusta man who’s been missing since April

Latest News

The Columbia County Racquet Center, formerly Petersburg Racquet Club, is now open for public...
Columbia County opens its new racquet club, plans for pickleball
Miller family
Dancing the Miller tune: Mother shares sport with daughters
Memorial Tournament
Eric J. Smalls Memorial Tournament reaches 8th year
Harlem baseball coach Jimmie Lewis joins News 12 Now