WATCH LIVE: Local golf expert talks about unexpected PGA Tour-Saudi merger
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. - The most disruptive year in golf is coming to an end with the PGA Tour and European tour agreeing to a merger with Saudi Arabia’s golf interests.
LIV Golf was among the hottest topics at this year’s Masters Tournament, and the merger is sure to create a buzz in this gold town.
Local golf expert John Patrrick is talking about it with News 12.
Watch the live stream above.
