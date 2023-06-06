Have you seen this missing Richmond County 15-year-old runaway?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen who was last seen in February, according to authorities.

The 15-year-old, Terrence Tanksley Junior was last seen at 9 a.m. on Feb. 7 at the Hyatt Place located at 160 Mason McKnight Parkway, and is believed to have run away, authorities say.

Tanksley is described as about five feet and three inches, weighs approximately 130 pounds, with brown curly hair and brown eyes, according to authorities.

Officials say Tanksley could be in the South Augusta area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Ronald Sylvester at rsylvester@augustaga.gov at 706-821-1048.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.