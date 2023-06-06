Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Have you seen this missing Richmond County 15-year-old runaway?

Terrence Tanksley Jr.
Terrence Tanksley Jr.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen who was last seen in February, according to authorities.

The 15-year-old, Terrence Tanksley Junior was last seen at 9 a.m. on Feb. 7 at the Hyatt Place located at 160 Mason McKnight Parkway, and is believed to have run away, authorities say.

Tanksley is described as about five feet and three inches, weighs approximately 130 pounds, with brown curly hair and brown eyes, according to authorities.

Officials say Tanksley could be in the South Augusta area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Ronald Sylvester at rsylvester@augustaga.gov at 706-821-1048.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new Whataburger in Kennesaw, Ga., drew quite a crowd on opening day.
Whataburger growth continues in Georgia, South Carolina
Stephanie Brown
Woman arrested over gunfire outside Aiken County McDonald’s
Matt Rife
Popular comedian Matt Rife to perform in Columbia County
Demondre Mahoney
Richmond County deputy arrested in jail contraband case
Torrence Terrain Holmes
Deputies seek Augusta man who’s been missing since April

Latest News

Plans for ‘The Hive’ development go before N. Augusta City Council
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Fire Department responded to a propane leak on...
Orangeburg crews respond to propane leak on Cannon Bridge Road
5-year-old isn’t letting treatment stop him from being a kid
Tommie Boyd
Orangeburg County man charged in nearly 10-hour standoff