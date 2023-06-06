Forestry ranger dies while monitoring Washington County wildfire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Forestry Commission is mourning the loss of a forestry ranger who suffered a medical emergency while monitoring a contained wildfire on June 4.

Officials say, Shaun Luke Daniel, 26, worked at the Johnson/Washington County Forestry Unit.

He was treated by emergency responders who were unable to revive him, according to the Georgia Forestry Commission.

“We are shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of Luke, our friend, and co-worker,” said Georgia Forestry Commission Director Tim Lowrimore. “Our hearts are with his family during this devastating time and we’re extending all our support to them and our GFC family as well.”

Officials say an internal review of his death is underway.

