Downtown Evans set to expand with new hotel

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is a big project in the works that could start the transformation of downtown Evans.

It all starts with the plans for a Tempo by Hilton hotel that will sit right in the heart of the Evans Towne Center area.

While it is far from a done deal, we take a look at some of the proposed plans for that area.

The goal is to give people more options to eat and visit and make Columbia County more of a destination spot.

“When I was younger, I didn’t have any of this out here and we just all assumed that it was just gonna be a big empty field for like the rest of our lives. It was here in like a blink of an eye,” said Sarah Daskal.

It’s almost like it happened overnight.

Dr. John Bojescul, an investor, said: “The idea behind Evans Society was to help develop this area that we’re sitting in here with goat kick, and bringing in restaurants such as Mirin, and then expanding later with our other projects.”

With those projects now set to be ready by July it’s a conversation made reality. Now eyes are set on the next big project.

“Our next project that’s most exciting, is this hotel project that we started approximately two and a half years ago. And where we’re at now is we have a concept and a plan,” said Dr. Bojescul.

A feasibility study done for the county shows the area could support a hotel, opening the door to more visitors while giving them a place to rest their heads.

“What’s going to entail 112 rooms, is going to entail a five-star restaurant, in which we have a chef that has worked with the company that I’m working with out of Washington, DC, who is a Michelin star caliber chef,” said Dr. Bojescul.

It gives visitors the new and improved destination Evans experience.

“Our goal of the hotel was not to have just a simple in and out stay, we want this to become a destination, it’s a fast-growing city. It’s the number one city in the United States per Money Magazine. And also, you have the performing RC there, you have Lady A, and you have multiple sports events that come through this area. We have well more than enough needs to have this hotel here,” said Dr. Bojescul.

To community members, it’s a dream come true.

DASKAL said: “To have people here for longer than just the Masters, would be amazing. Because Evans, this area specifically is really great. It’s growing. There’s a lot of businesses coming in.”

Again, this isn’t a done deal yet, but Dr. Bojecsul says he’s hopeful it will happen.

The investors are still working through all of the details with the Development Authority and county to solidify the potential purchase of land and more before they move forward.

Dr. Bojecsul says he hopes they will know something before summer is over.

