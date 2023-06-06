Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Seasonal highs through Wednesday. Isolated to widely scattered PM storms possible. Drier by Friday.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A modest warm up is on tap for the next couple of days with afternoon highs approaching 90 degrees today and Wednesday, but it will not last long, as another cold front arrives Thursday bringing a better chance of rain Thursday with cooler headed into the weekend.

There is a low threat of isolated severe thunderstorms today and Wednesday with a very warm air mass in place. The chance of storms is only 30 percent both days; however, the few storms that do form have the potential to be on the strong to severe side.

This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)

Rain chances will be highest on Thursday, as a front slowly crosses the area. Dry and cooler than average weather returns behind the front Friday and Saturday.

Expect partly cloudy skies Monday night with overnight lows about 10 degrees warmer than last night. Temperatures will start off in the middle 60s Tuesday morning with abundant sunshine early in the day taking highs to near the average high of 90. Winds will be from the south to southwest tonight shifting to the west Tuesday at 6 to 11 mph.

Wednesday looks much like Tuesday with isolated to scattered late day thunderstorms, but temperatures could be even warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and winds from the west at 9 to 14 mph.

The front moves in Thursday bringing the best chance of rain we will see for the next several days. Highs on Thursday will struggle to reach the lower 80s.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new Whataburger in Kennesaw, Ga., drew quite a crowd on opening day.
Whataburger growth continues in Georgia, South Carolina
Stephanie Brown
Woman arrested over gunfire outside Aiken County McDonald’s
Matt Rife
Popular comedian Matt Rife to perform in Columbia County
Demondre Mahoney
Richmond County deputy arrested in jail contraband case
Torrence Terrain Holmes
Deputies seek Augusta man who’s been missing since April

Latest News

Much warmer weather is on the way Tuesday.
6/5/2023 Monday Evening Weather Update
Much warmer weather is on the way Tuesday.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
Rain Chances
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Highs This Week
Near Average Highs This Week, Few PM Storms