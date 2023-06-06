Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A modest warm up is on tap for the next couple of days with afternoon highs approaching 90 degrees today and Wednesday, but it will not last long, as another cold front arrives Thursday bringing a better chance of rain Thursday with cooler headed into the weekend.

There is a low threat of isolated severe thunderstorms today and Wednesday with a very warm air mass in place. The chance of storms is only 30 percent both days; however, the few storms that do form have the potential to be on the strong to severe side.

Rain chances will be highest on Thursday, as a front slowly crosses the area. Dry and cooler than average weather returns behind the front Friday and Saturday.

Expect partly cloudy skies Monday night with overnight lows about 10 degrees warmer than last night. Temperatures will start off in the middle 60s Tuesday morning with abundant sunshine early in the day taking highs to near the average high of 90. Winds will be from the south to southwest tonight shifting to the west Tuesday at 6 to 11 mph.

Wednesday looks much like Tuesday with isolated to scattered late day thunderstorms, but temperatures could be even warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and winds from the west at 9 to 14 mph.

The front moves in Thursday bringing the best chance of rain we will see for the next several days. Highs on Thursday will struggle to reach the lower 80s.

