Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tuesday’s high temperature in Augusta of 92 degrees was the warmest since May 9 and marked only the third time temperatures have reached 90 degrees so far in 2023. The warm continues Wednesday, then a cool front will bring showers Thursday and another shot of unseasonably mild air Thursday through the first half of the weekend.

A seasonably warm pattern takes over Sunday through Tuesday of next week with afternoon highs returning to normal in the lower 90s. Another cool front approaches the area Sunday into Monday, so we will need to watch that for the possibility of storms, but it looks like this one will probably stall and keep our temperatures near average through the middle of next week with highs near 90 and lows in the middle to upper 60s.

For your Tuesday night, expect the showers and storms this evening to continue dissipating with partly cloudy skies overnight and lows in the middle 60s. Winds will be from the southwest at 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday will pick up where today left off with partly sunny skies and a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s with winds from the west at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of storms is 30 percent.

Thursday will be a cloudy day with scattered showers, especially in the morning through midday. Temperatures will be on the cool side for June with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds will be from the north at 4 to 8 mph.

Rain chances will be highest on Thursday, as a front slowly crosses the area. Dry and cooler than average weather returns behind the front Friday and Saturday.

Expect partly cloudy skies Monday night with overnight lows about 10 degrees warmer than last night. Temperatures will start off in the middle 60s Tuesday morning with abundant sunshine early in the day taking highs to near the average high of 90. Winds will be from the south to southwest tonight shifting to the west Tuesday at 6 to 11 mph.

Wednesday looks much like Tuesday with isolated to scattered late day thunderstorms, but temperatures could be even warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and winds from the west at 9 to 14 mph.

The front moves in Thursday bringing the best chance of rain we will see for the next several days. Highs on Thursday will struggle to reach the lower 80s.

