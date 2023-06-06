Cyber-crisis casts shadow as Augusta Commission meets

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Amid an ongoing computer crisis after a cyberattack, the Augusta Commission met Tuesday.

While there were plenty of other things on the agenda, the cyber-crisis hangs over the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building like a cloud.

It’s brought some city services to a crawl, although city officials say many departments are on the mend.

Much speculation has focused on whether the outage is due to a ransomware attack. City officials will only say it’s due to unauthorized access and that they have received no ransom demands. Despite that, the FBI is involved, and a known hacker group has posted a ransom demand online along with allegedly stolen data.

On Tuesday, the commission met at 2 p.m. and quickly went behind closed doors in an executive session.

The commission is allowed to do so for legal and certain sensitive matters, and has done so often and for hours at a time since the cyberattack was discovered May 20.

What’s on the agenda

Motion to accept state grant money for improvements at Boykin Road Park and downtown connector project.

Receive an update on the Augusta Rowing Club needs and approve additional time for the city to return with required specifications to fix or replace the mold-infested boathouse.

Approve a sole-source procurement from Downtown Decorations, Inc in the amount of $99,876 for Christmas décor.

Receive an update regarding assessment of properties on Ellis Street that homeowners say have been damaged by roadway water runoff.

Task the administrator with bringing back a status update on the $82.3 million in American Rescue Plan spending plan in a line-itemized breakdown.

Motion to approve development of a plan regarding the reduction of the $1.3 million budget deficit of the Augusta Library.

Motion to approve agreement for state inmates to be housed at the Richmond County Correctional Institution.

Motion to approve an ordinance amendment to reduce cat euthanasia with the help of Best Friends Animal Society.

