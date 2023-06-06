Submit Photos/Videos
Columbia County ponders future for ambulance provider

Augusta city leaders and ambulance service Gold Cross have gone back and forth trying to get a...
Augusta city leaders and ambulance service Gold Cross have gone back and forth trying to get a solid contract in since last April.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Weeks after Gold Cross pulled out of Augusta as its ambulance provider, it may be judgment day for the company in Columbia County.

The Columbia County Council on Tuesday night will discuss an agreement on the future of Gold Cross.

Gold Cross pulled out of Augusta after the city refused to pay it the subsidies it wanted. It first went to a month-to-month contract while waiting for the new provider to take over, then suddenly exited on a few hours’ notice.

When the Columbia County Council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, two options will be on the table for Gold Cross:

Option 1

  • The increase of the annual subsidy to Gold Cross from $850,000 to $975,000 and maintaining current staffing.
  • Columbia County would assume responsibility for emergency medical service dispatching by Jan. 1, 2024.

Option 2

  • To reduce the subsidy from $850,000 to $750,000.
  • Columbia County would assume responsibility for emergency medical service dispatching by Jan. 1, 2024.
  • Removal of the requirement of quick response vehicle.
  • Reassignment of the shift supervisor to EMS director from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

