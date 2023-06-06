Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Canada’s wildfires affect air quality in parts of US

Smoke and haze will linger in parts of the Midwest and Northeast this week. (Source: CBC/CTV NETWORK/NOVA SCOTIA GOVERNMENT/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wildfires in Canada are causing air quality alerts in parts of the U.S.

Minneapolis currently has moderate conditions, although it’s expected to get worse on Tuesday and possibly be hazardous to people with breathing problems.

Most of Wisconsin’s air quality reports have expired, but some spots, including Green Bay and Milwaukee, are still deemed unhealthy.

Among the other states that could have issues over the next 24 hours are New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Forecasters said a cold front is set to move south this week, and that could push smoke to other areas.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new Whataburger in Kennesaw, Ga., drew quite a crowd on opening day.
Whataburger growth continues in Georgia, South Carolina
Stephanie Brown
Woman arrested over gunfire outside Aiken County McDonald’s
Matt Rife
Popular comedian Matt Rife to perform in Columbia County
Demondre Mahoney
Richmond County deputy arrested in jail contraband case
Torrence Terrain Holmes
Deputies seek Augusta man who’s been missing since April

Latest News

In this image taken from video released by the Ukrainian Presidential Office, water runs...
Collapse of major dam in southern Ukraine triggers emergency as Moscow and Kyiv blame each other
Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Ga.
Man in wheelchair killed by vehicle in Augusta
Coinbase was also charged for failing to register the offer and sale of its crypto asset...
SEC brings charges against cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase
Gregory Thornton
Suspect brought to Richmond County in 13-year-old boy’s murder
President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question as he speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the...
White House website highlights infrastructure, manufacturing investments as Biden pushes policy wins