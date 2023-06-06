Aiken Mall to receive more shopping and residential spaces

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The old Aiken Mall is about to get a facelift.

Right now, all that sits in the space is a Belk.

Southeastern Development Associated is transforming the space to include shopping, residential space, and greenways.

The new development will house 256 apartments, a park, and two retail buildings that already have two tenants signed on.

A sign reads “no parking fire lane.” It’s one of the last few remaining pieces left of what was the Aiken Mall.

Now it stands as a sign of what’s to come.

Aiken is open for business, big business.

“Even though there are almost two months of revenues yet to be reported were about eight percent above,” said City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh.

There’s a lot more shopping headed Aiken’s way because one stop is all some people have.

Theresa Hogg, of Barnwell, S.C., said: “It takes away from family time first. And then you have to prioritize what you need where you need to go and make your trip count.”

Hogg makes the trip once a week from Barnwell to meet her shopping needs, while others are making Aiken home.

Bedenbaugh said: “The Savannah River Site, the so-called Gray Tsunami. As folks retire from the site, workers are needed to be hired to replace them. We’re seeing younger workers come in. The climate and the cost of living here, I believe is extremely good.”

More people equals more living space.

“The Village at Woodside is approximately 100 Class A apartments again market-rate apartments. So that’s coming in. There are other potential apartments on the books at Greg Highway near the Robert and Bell Parkway,” said Bedenbaugh.

Hogg said: “We need some family-oriented things. Because you know, we’re getting away from family but there seem to be getting some good food places here. But you know, if you have a one-stop shop, it always works better.”

The Southeastern Development Company says that the shells will be done in the next three to four months, then tenants will start to move in.

They’re hopeful that some of the businesses will open by the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.