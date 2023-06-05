Washington County deputies fight 2 fires in 2 hours

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Washington County deputies and fire units fought flames in two locations, two hours apart, on Sunday afternoon, authorities say.

Around 2:30 p.m., deputies and fire crews responded to Old 85 Road, in Sandersville, for a woods fire, officials say.

Upon arrival the complainant stated they had burned some brush yesterday and thought it had burned all the way out. However, the wind picked up today, causing the fire to ignite again, according to authorities.

The fire was contained by a dirt driveway, but the complainant wanted it put out in case it happened to jump the driveway. Fire crews responded and extinguished the fire, according to authorities.

At 1:12 p.m., deputies were dispatched to New Hope Road in Johnson and the Johnson State Prison Fire Department were also dispatched, officials say.

According to authorities, a black 2001 Ford Super Duty Truck was damaged in the fire.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.