Richmond County deputy arrested in jail contraband case

By Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County deputy has been arrested on suspicion of bringing contraband into the jail.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division received information that Deputy Demondre Mahoney was involved with bringing contraband into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

As a result of the investigation, investigators determined that probable cause existed to charge Mahoney with giving convicts articles without consent of the warden and violation of oath by a public officer.

MORE | Gunfire brings deputies to Midnight Pass in Aiken County

Officials say Mahoney began his employment with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on January 9, 2021. Mahoney was assigned to Road Patrol and was terminated on June 5.

Mahoney was arrested and booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

