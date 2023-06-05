Submit Photos/Videos
Repairs starting soon to get park reopened at lake

Plans are underway to fix this sinkhole that's closed the Parksville Day Use Area for months at Strom Thurmond Lake.
Plans are underway to fix this sinkhole that’s closed the Parksville Day Use Area for months at Strom Thurmond Lake.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PARKSVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Plans are underway to fix a sinkhole that’s closed the Parksville Day Use Area for months at Strom Thurmond Lake.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a contractor to repair the extensive damage caused by the large sinkhole in the access road to the park.

Repairs are scheduled to begin on July 10 and take 60 days.

“Timelines are dependent on weather, the supply chain, and other factors,” the corps said in a statement. “In addition to completing this repair in a timely manner, safety is our primary goal.”

Plans are underway to fix a sinkhole that’s closed the Parksville Day Use Area for months at...
Plans are underway to fix a sinkhole that’s closed the Parksville Day Use Area for months at Strom Thurmond Lake.(Contributed)

The park will remain closed to all visitors until all work has been completed and the roadway is deemed safe to drive on.

This sinkhole has continued to expand since it first occurred Feb. 9, and while portions of the road may appear to be safe at surface level, there’s a lot of erosion under the pavement that could cause it to collapse, according to the corps.

There are other boat ramps, beaches and picnic areas nearby, the corps said.

