Repairs starting soon to get park reopened at lake

PARKSVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Plans are underway to fix a sinkhole that’s closed the Parksville Day Use Area for months at Strom Thurmond Lake.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a contractor to repair the extensive damage caused by the large sinkhole in the access road to the park.

Repairs are scheduled to begin on July 10 and take 60 days.

“Timelines are dependent on weather, the supply chain, and other factors,” the corps said in a statement. “In addition to completing this repair in a timely manner, safety is our primary goal.”

The park will remain closed to all visitors until all work has been completed and the roadway is deemed safe to drive on.

This sinkhole has continued to expand since it first occurred Feb. 9, and while portions of the road may appear to be safe at surface level, there’s a lot of erosion under the pavement that could cause it to collapse, according to the corps.

There are other boat ramps, beaches and picnic areas nearby, the corps said.

