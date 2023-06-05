Submit Photos/Videos
Popular comedian Matt Rife to perform in Columbia County

Matt Rife
Matt Rife(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Popular comedian and actor Matt Rife is coming to the CSRA as part of his ProbleMATTic World Tour.

He’ll be appearing Dec. 9 at the Columbia County Performing Arts Center on Dec. 9, 2023.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at www.ticketmaster.com and the Queensborough Box Office at the performing arts center.

In 2021, Rife self-produced and distributed through YouTube his first one-hour comedy special, “Only Fans.” This past April, the comedian bet on himself again and self-released a stand-up special, “Matthew Steven Rife” on YouTube.

Matt Rife has gained popularity through his viral content and engagement on TikTok, where he has amassed more than 3 million followers, and more than 2 billion views globally.

