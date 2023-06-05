Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Police in South Florida arrest another suspect in Memorial Day beach shooting

Police investigate a shooting near Hollywood Beach on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Hollywood, Fla....
Police investigate a shooting near Hollywood Beach on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Hollywood, Fla. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida arrested two men over the weekend and are continuing to search for a third person suspected of going on a Memorial Day shooting spree along a busy beachside promenade that injured nine people.

Detectives from the Hollywood Police Department took Ariel Cardahn Paul into custody on Sunday night, the agency said in a news release. On Saturday, Hollywood detectives and the U.S. Marshals’ Task Force arrested Jordan Burton.

Paul and Burton have been identified by police as the shooters, along with Lionel JeanCharles Jr., who has yet to be arrested, the agency said.

They will each face charges of attempted first-degree murder, eight counts of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of carrying a concealed firearm.

Two men who were involved in the altercation that led to the shooting — Morgan Deslouches and Keshawn Stewart, both 18 — were arrested last week on firearms charges, police said. Five handguns have been recovered, with one of them reported stolen in the Miami area and another in Texas, they said.

Police and witnesses say the shooting began late in the afternoon on Memorial Day after a fight broke out in front of a busy stretch of shops on the Hollywood Oceanfront Broadwalk, which is south of Fort Lauderdale. Bystanders frantically ran for cover as gunshots rang out.

Two of the nine injured remain in the hospital, police said.

It was not immediately known whether those who were arrested have retained lawyers who could speak on their behalf.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new Whataburger in Kennesaw, Ga., drew quite a crowd on opening day.
Whataburger growth continues in Georgia, South Carolina
Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
Gunfire brings deputies to Midnight Pass in Aiken County
Units 1-4 at Plant Vogtle, January 2023.
Georgia Power customers worry about rate hike due Plant Vogtle
Courtney Chanel Jones, 29.
Have you seen this missing woman in Richmond County?
Georgia Bureau of Investigation
GBI investigating deadly shooting in Thomson

Latest News

False Recognition: How technology led to three Black men arrested and wrongfully accused
FILE - Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speaks with the media as she arrives for an...
Biden praises Denmark for ‘standing up’ for Ukraine in war with Russia
FILE - The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, on Jan. 8, 2021.
Thousands of users report problems with Microsoft Outlook
U.S. veterans attend the commemoration organized by the Best Defense Foundation at Utah Beach...
‘It was tough’: WWII veterans return to Utah Beach to commemorate D-Day
Matt Rife
Popular comedian Matt Rife to perform in Columbia County