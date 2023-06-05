Orangeburg crews respond to propane leak on Cannon Bridge Road

Submit Photos/Videos
By Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Fire Department responded to a propane leak on Cannon Bridge Road on Monday.

According to officials, firefighters arrived on scene and confirmed a 30,000 gallon capacity tank was venting propane.

Attempts to stop leaking product were unsuccessful and firefighters started vapor suppression efforts.

MORE | Orangeburg County man charged in nearly 10-hour standoff

The Orangeburg County Office of Emergency Service, the Office of the State Fire Marshal, and company representative were requested for assistance.

Atmospheric monitoring for vapors is ongoing.

There have been no injuries reported and there is no danger to the public, according to officials.

