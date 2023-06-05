Orangeburg crews respond to propane leak on Cannon Bridge Road

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Fire Department responded to a propane leak on Cannon Bridge Road on Monday.

According to officials, firefighters arrived on scene and confirmed a 30,000 gallon capacity tank was venting propane.

Attempts to stop leaking product were unsuccessful and firefighters started vapor suppression efforts.

The Orangeburg County Office of Emergency Service, the Office of the State Fire Marshal, and company representative were requested for assistance.

Atmospheric monitoring for vapors is ongoing.

There have been no injuries reported and there is no danger to the public, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.