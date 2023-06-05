McDuffie County to host Bike Across Georgia event

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than a thousand people will be biking into Thomson on Friday for Bicycle Across Georgia.

It’s the first time since 2017 the community was chosen to host the ride.

The tourism office has plans to host other events like food trucks, a free concert, and other activities for people to enjoy.

Elizabeth Vance, Director of Tourism in McDuffie County, says community members and small businesses are excited about the crowds coming in and hope it encourages even more tourism in the future.

“It’s a huge opportunity for us, because these people are coming in not just from all over Georgia but from all over the country, so it’s an opportunity for us to show off what we have to other people and hopefully they’ll come back,” said Vance.

Vance says she is hopeful visitors will come back for the Blind Willie McTell festival in September.

The visiting bikers will be riding to Augusta after an overnight stay in Thomson.

