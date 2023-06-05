Submit Photos/Videos
Ga. gas price slightly increases, S.C. stays the same over the past week

FILE PHOTO - Gas pump.
FILE PHOTO - Gas pump.(MGN)
By Macy Neal
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the past week, Georgia’s average gas prices have slightly increased, where South Carolina’s prices have stayed the same, according to AAA.

Georgia’s price has increased two cents over the past week, making the average price per gallon $3.28, according to AAA. Augusta’s gas price average has stayed the same at the price of $3.30.

Georgia’s average gas price is 27 cents below the national average, AAA says.

Meanwhile, the average in South Carolina is $3.19 which has not changed over the past week, according to AAA. Aiken and Edgefield counties’ gas price average is $3.25, only increasing by 1-cent.

AAA says, South Carolina’s gas average is 36 cents below the national average.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy says, “While the national average drifted lower last week as oil prices cooled off, the drop may be temporary. OPEC+ agreed Sunday to additional production cuts, while Saudi Arabia is going above and beyond and cutting July production. As a result, oil prices are likely to see upward pressure as global supplies, which have remained tight, promise to become even tighter as a result.”

According to AAA, the national average gas price has decreased three cents over the past week making the current price at $3.55.

“It’s likely that, as a result of the production cut, oil prices could rally this week, pushing gasoline prices higher as early as mid-week. How long any rise in gas prices lasts is up in the air, but I do not yet believe motorists need to be worried. Any rise in average prices should be fairly small, and we’re still extremely unlikely to make a run at record prices anytime soon,” De Haan says.

