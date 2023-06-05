Deputies seek Augusta man who’s been missing since April

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Authorities released a photo of the missing man, Torrence Terrain Holmes, 45, who’s 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He does not have any known medical conditions.

Holmes is homeless and hangs out in the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road. He was last seen in April.

A family member had a birthday and failed to hear from Holmes, which has the family concerned.

The family has been told that Holmes may have gone to Florida for work.

Anyone with information about Holmes is urged to contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

