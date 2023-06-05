Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Warming trend through Wednesday. A few isolated PM storms.
Rain Chances
By Chris Still
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A modest warm up is on tap by the middle of the week with afternoon highs approaching 90 Tuesday and Wednesday, then another cool front arrives Thursday bringing a chance of rain Thursday and cooler and drier conditions Friday.

Low threat for strong to severe storms through Thu. Isolated hail and damaging winds are the main threats each afternoon. Rain chances should be highest on Thursday as a front slowly crosses the area. Drier weather returns late this week and into the weekend.

Sunny skies return today, but temperatures will remain a few degrees below average with highs in the middle 80s. This compares to an average high and low for this date of 90 and 66, so temperatures will be a solid 5 to 7 degrees below average. Winds will be from the southeast at 3 to 7 mph.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week ahead with highs near 90 degrees. It will be a sunny day for the most part; however, there could be a few isolated storms late in the day.

Meanwhile, the first named storm of the 2023 hurricane season, Arlene, has now turned post-tropical in the southern portion of the Gulf of Mexico. Arlene is forecast to turn to the southeast as it moves toward Cuba and dissipate by Monday or Tuesday.

