Columbia County opens its new racquet club, plans for pickleball

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Racquet Center, formerly Petersburg Racquet Club, is now open for public play, although the new pickleball courts won’t be ready for a few months.

Since buying the club at 421 The Pass in a deal that closed May 1, the county has been working to:

Repair the sidewalks.

Repair the stairways and replace the handrails to the lower courts.

Extend the fencing to enclose clay courts.

Repair and upgrade the storm drains around the property to allow for better flow of water runoff.

Upgrade and plan for improvements to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Enhance the landscaping.

The staff will continue to work on clubhouse improvements and upgrading lighting for the sidewalks, parking lots and courts.

The site of the new pickleball courts will remain closed. Construction of those courts and a new restroom will begin this year with anticipated completion by early 2024.

The smaller parking lot will remain closed during construction of the pickleball courts. Patrons should use the larger parking lots accessible from Cedar Rock Drive.

The hard tennis courts are open for public play and reservations are not required. The clay tennis courts will require reservations by calling 706-860-9288 or emailing jwebb@columbiacountyga.gov. Users of the clay courts need to wear appropriate shoes.

