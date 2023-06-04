Submit Photos/Videos
Whataburger growth continues in Georgia, South Carolina

Cars line up for opening day at Whataburger
By Steve Byerly
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Whataburger, the Texas-born fast-food chain with a cultlike following, seems to be getting closer to Augusta as it expands into the two-state region.

Its latest foray is into Anderson, S.C., a 2,816-square-foot store restaurant is planned at 2902 N. Main St.

The chain has had a restaurant in south Georgia for quite some time, but in the past year has expanded into the Atlanta metro area.

The chain has said it plans 50 restaurants in the Atlanta area in the next few years, stretching at least as far east as Athens. Several of the metro Atlanta locations have opened to enormous lines at the drive-thrus.

But last time we checked, officials said they had no plans they could announce for the Augusta area.

But if you crave Whataburger’s ketchup, you can now buy it at local Walmart Neighborhood Markets – minus the distinctive dip-friendly cup with a peel-back top.

Many longtime locals may remember an East Coast burger chain with a similar name, What-A-Burger, which had locations in Augusta.

That was a whole different company, and the two chains only learned of each other years after they were both in operation.

There are still some What-A-Burgers in North Carolina. And there’s an eatery by that same name in West Columbia, S.C.

For now, the Anderson location will be slightly closer to Augusta than the Atlanta locations, if you’re willing to make a two-hour drive.

