Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

USPS: More than 5,300 mail carriers bitten by dogs in 2020

The United States Postal Service released its annual list of states with the most dog bites...
The United States Postal Service released its annual list of states with the most dog bites against its carriers.(PxHere)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United States Postal Service posted its annual list of states with the most dog bites against its carriers.

In 2022, California and Texas were the states with the highest number of dog bites.

USPS said it recorded 675 attacks in the Golden State while Texas had a total of 404.

Houston, Los Angeles, and Dallas were the cities with the most dog bites.

USPS said more than 5,300 of its employees nationwide were attacked by dogs last year.

The post officer reports this list every year at the beginning of National Dog Bites Awareness Week.

The agency said it trains its carriers not to startle the dogs and to avoid interacting with them.

USPS said the best thing to do is keep your pets on a leash, behind a fence, inside your home, and away from the door.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead in Aiken County ATV accident
One person dead after Aiken County ATV accident
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
1 person injured in shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
Courtney Chanel Jones, 29.
Have you seen this missing woman in Richmond County?
Get-N-Go convenience store on Windsor Spring Road.
Augusta convenience store sees 3 fatal shootings since 2020
Patrol cars and observers converged on the Get-N-Go convenience store on Windsor Spring Road...
15-year-old boy killed, 1 arrested after Windsor Spring Road shooting

Latest News

Georgia Bureau of Investigation generic image
GBI investigating deadly shooting in Thomson
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during a meeting with President Joe Biden on the...
Ukrainian father rushes home after Russian airstrike to find 2-year-old daughter dead in rubble
Children draw on the ground with chalk at the scene where an apartment building partially...
Missing man’s body recovered at Iowa apartment collapse site; two others still missing
FILE - Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life...
What the Alex Murdaugh murder trial cost SC taxpayers