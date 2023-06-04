Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Scuba diver discovers live gas grenade in lake, sheriff’s office says

A scuba diver in a lake in Oklahoma discovered a live CS gas grenade.
A scuba diver in a lake in Oklahoma discovered a live CS gas grenade.(Love County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (Gray News) – A scuba diver in an Oklahoma lake discovered a gas grenade while under the lake’s surface, according to authorities.

The Love County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call from the scuba diver saying he had found a type of bomb or smoke grenade while diving in Lake Murray.

Deputies arrived at the location and determined the device the diver had found was a live CS gas grenade.

Officials called the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad who also confirmed the device was a CS gas grenade from around the early 2000s.

The team collected the grenade with plans to detonate it offsite.

The sheriff’s office praised the diver for locating the grenade and involving the authorities to properly dispose of it.

Officials also said others who happen upon potentially dangerous devices should contact the proper authorities.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead in Aiken County ATV accident
One person dead after Aiken County ATV accident
Courtney Chanel Jones, 29.
Have you seen this missing woman in Richmond County?
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
1 person injured in shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
Get-N-Go convenience store on Windsor Spring Road.
Augusta convenience store sees 3 fatal shootings since 2020
Patrol cars and observers converged on the Get-N-Go convenience store on Windsor Spring Road...
15-year-old boy killed, 1 arrested after Windsor Spring Road shooting

Latest News

Lyman Lake in Spartanburg County
Body found in South Carolina lake identified, authorities say
Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
Sunday shooting incident on Midnight Pass in Aiken County
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during a meeting with President Joe Biden on the...
Ukrainian father rushes home after Russian airstrike to find 2-year-old daughter dead in rubble
Georgia Bureau of Investigation
GBI investigating deadly shooting in Thomson