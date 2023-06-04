Have you seen this missing woman in Richmond County?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing woman.

Courtney Chanel Jones, 29, was last seen at 12 p.m. on June 2 on the 2700 block of Antler Drive West.

According to authorities, Jones is five feet eight inches tall and weighing around 155 lbs.

Officials say she is believed to be traveling in a black 2008 Ford Focus with a Georgia tag of TET8703.

Jones was last seen wearing black leggings and a crop top, according to the sheriff’s office.

Any information concerning Jones, please contact Richmond County Dispatch or any on duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080 or 706-821-102

