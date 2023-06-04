Submit Photos/Videos
GBI investigating deadly shooting in Thomson

47-year-old Ricky L. Huff pronounced dead after being discovered shot
Georgia Bureau of Investigation generic image(WALB)
By Craig Allison
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Thomson Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) are investigating the death of a Thomson man after being discovered shot.

On Saturday night at 11:13 p.m., McDuffie County 911 received a call about an unconscious man at a home in the 400 block of 2nd Street in Thomson.

When McDuffie EMS and Thomson Police responded to the scene, the Thomson Regional GBI office says they found 47-year-old Ricky L. Huff of Thomson unresponsive.

Authorities say Huff was then taken to Piedmont-McDuffie Hospital, where hospital staff found that Huff had been shot and eventually pronounced dead.

The Thomson Police Department requested the assistance of the GBI Thomson Investigative Office with the investigation, according to Special Agent in Charge, Patrick E. Morgan.

He says an autopsy will be performed later at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur.

The investigation is active and ongoing, but anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Thomson Police Department at 706-595-2166 or the Thomson Investigative Office at 706-595-2575.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the “See Something, Send Something” mobile app.

It was the latest shooting in a bloody week for the CSRA:

The shootings are all part of an outbreak of violence that’s claimed more than 90 lives in a little over a year across the CSRA.

The outbreak has affected communities large and small on both sides of the Savannah River, although as the largest community, Augusta has been hit hard.

Many of the victims and suspects have been young men, and authorities have blamed much of the problem on gangs.

