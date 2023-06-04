Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With an official high temperature in Augusta of 88 degrees, Saturday was the warmest day since May 14; however, that warm up will not last long, as a weak cold front brings another dose of below average temperatures Sunday into the first part of the workweek. A modest warm up is on tap by the middle of the week with afternoon highs approaching 90 Tuesday and Wednesday, then another cool front arrives Thursday bringing a chance of rain Thursday and cooler and drier conditions Friday into next weekend.

Sunday night will be quite cool for the month of June. With clear skies, calm winds and a dry air mass, overnight lows will tumble into the upper 50s.

Sunny skies return Monday, but temperatures will remain a few degrees below average with highs in the middle 80s. This compares to an average high and low for this date of 90 and 66, so temperatures will be a solid 5 to 7 degrees below average. Winds will be from the southeast at 3 to 7 mph.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week ahead with highs near 90 degrees. It will be a sunny day for the most part; however, there could be a few isolated storms late in the day.

Meanwhile, the first named storm of the 2023 hurricane season, Arlene, has now turned post-tropical in the southern portion of the Gulf of Mexico. Arlene is forecast to turn to the southeast as it moves toward Cuba and dissipate by Monday or Tuesday. Keep it here for the latest updates!

