Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Body found in South Carolina lake identified, authorities say

Lyman Lake in Spartanburg County
Lyman Lake in Spartanburg County(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A body found in a South Carolina lake has been identified, authorities said.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the body was found in Lake Lyman Saturday morning.

Officials said the body was identified as that of 52-year-old Patrick Funderburk.

Officials said they found no signs of foul play and will conduct a forensic exam.

No further details have been released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead in Aiken County ATV accident
One person dead after Aiken County ATV accident
Courtney Chanel Jones, 29.
Have you seen this missing woman in Richmond County?
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
1 person injured in shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
Get-N-Go convenience store on Windsor Spring Road.
Augusta convenience store sees 3 fatal shootings since 2020
Patrol cars and observers converged on the Get-N-Go convenience store on Windsor Spring Road...
15-year-old boy killed, 1 arrested after Windsor Spring Road shooting

Latest News

Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
Sunday shooting incident on Midnight Pass in Aiken County
A scuba diver in a lake in Oklahoma discovered a live CS gas grenade.
Scuba diver discovers live gas grenade in lake, sheriff’s office says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during a meeting with President Joe Biden on the...
Ukrainian father rushes home after Russian airstrike to find 2-year-old daughter dead in rubble
Georgia Bureau of Investigation
GBI investigating deadly shooting in Thomson