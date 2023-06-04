Submit Photos/Videos
Sunday shooting incident on Midnight Pass in Aiken County

No injuries reported so far in active investigation
By Craig Allison
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a shooting incident happened today on Midnight Pass, just off of Exit 11 on I-20 eastbound.

News 12 reached out to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office just after 4 p.m., after hearing police scanner dispatch calls about a shooting incident on Midnight Pass.

Captain Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, has confirmed that a shooting incident occurred, but no injuries have been reported as of now.

While the Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this shooting, News 12 will continue to update this incident as more information becomes available.

