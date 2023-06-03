Pedestrian killed in private property Orangeburg County crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a pedestrian after a Friday afternoon crash in Orangeburg County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:26 p.m. on private property near the 200 block of Belfast Avenue.

Troopers say a 2020 Dodge pickup was traveling south on the property when it struck the pedestrian standing on the property. The driver of the Dodge was not injured.

We reached out to the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office for more information.

