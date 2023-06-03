Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Pedestrian killed in private property Orangeburg County crash

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a pedestrian after a Friday afternoon crash in Orangeburg County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:26 p.m. on private property near the 200 block of Belfast Avenue.

MORE | Ga. flying car crash: ‘I can’t believe that actually happened’

Troopers say a 2020 Dodge pickup was traveling south on the property when it struck the pedestrian standing on the property. The driver of the Dodge was not injured.

We reached out to the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office for more information.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrol cars and observers converged on the Get-N-Go convenience store on Windsor Spring Road...
15-year-old boy killed, 1 arrested after Windsor Spring Road shooting
Richmond County Sheriff's Office- generic
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Henry Street
Jaydon McGirt, 18.
18-year-old arrested in North Augusta shooting of dad
Washington County Sheriff's Office, Ga.
12-year-old dies in Washington County ATV accident
Evan Popplewell
Man accused of trying to meet 12-year-old for sexual acts

Latest News

We met with Matthew Fraser with 100 Black Men to see what we’re missing.
Families reflect on National Gun Violence Awareness Day
Program at Mistletoe State Park introduces kids to outdoor skills
Here's an update on recovery efforts after Augusta cyberattack
Families reflect on National Gun Violence Awareness Day