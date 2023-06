AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard that left one man injured.

Deputies responded to the scene at 2:05 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, he was shot at least one time in the leg and was transported to the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.