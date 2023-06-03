Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It felt like June for the first weekend of June with highs near average in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. That warm up will not last long, as a weak cold front brings another dose of below average temperatures for the second half of the weekend into the first part of the workweek. A modest warm up is on tap by the middle of the week with afternoon highs approaching 90 again Tuesday and Wednesday, then humidity and rain chances return to finish out the workweek heading through Friday.

Clouds will increase a tonight into Sunday as a weak frontal boundary moves into the region. As a result, overnight lows will be seasonably mild mainly in the middle 60s with winds from the northeast at 3 to 8 mph.

The second half of the weekend features a few more clouds compared to Saturday but should be a nice, slightly cooler day overall with highs only in the lower 80s and winds from the northeast at 7 to 12 mph. Rain chances look to stay below 20% once again.

Meanwhile, the first named storm of the 2023 hurricane season, Arlene, has now turned post-tropical in the southern portion of the Gulf of Mexico. Arlene is forecast to turn to the southeast as it moves toward Cuba and dissipate by Monday or Tuesday. Keep it here for the latest updates!

