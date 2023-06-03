Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It will finally feel like June for the first weekend of June with highs near average in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees, but that warm up will not last long, as a weak cool front brings another dose of below average temperatures for the second half of the weekend into the first part of the workweek. A modest warm up is on tap by the middle of the week with afternoon highs approaching 90 again Tuesday and Wednesday, then humidity and rain chances return to finish out the workweek Thursday and Friday.

Mostly sunny skies are expected for Saturday with winds from the northeast at 6 to 11 and highs approaching the average high for today of 89 degrees.

Clouds increase a bit Saturday night into Sunday as a weak frontal boundary moves into the region. As a result, overnight lows will be seasonably mild in the middle 60s with winds from the northeast at 3 to 8 mph.

The second half of the weekend features a few more clouds compared to Saturday but should be a nice, slightly cooler day overall with highs only in the lower 80s and winds from the northeast at 7 to 12 mph.

Meanwhile, the first named storm of the 2023 hurricane season has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. The storm was located around 200 miles west of Key West Florida and headed south to southeast at 9 mph as of Saturday morning and is forecast to turn to the east to southeast as it moves toward Cuba and dissipates by Monday or Tuesday. Keep it here for the latest.

