Augusta convenience store sees 3 fatal shootings since 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three fatal shootings happened in 24 hours across the area, and one took the life of a 15-year-old.

Jordon Gaynor was killed at the Get-N-Go convenience store on Windsor Spring Road. This is not the first deadly shooting at this convenience store.

We spoke with a resident at the apartment complex behind the store.

It’s the first week of summer for some of the kids who live in the Salem Arms Apartments, and now they are struggling with the death of their friend.

One mother is looking for a change and wants to start with the lack of activities for kids in that area.

Tucked away from the sight of cars zipping past are the sounds of bikes ticking and kids laughing. Dividing the Salem Arms Apartments and Windsor Spring Road is the Get-N-Go convenience store.

“I heard that a 15-year-old got shot. And so I ran to the store to see what was going on, and sure enough, he was shot,” said Dasheka Wimberly.

It’s not the first fatal shooting at the location. It happened in 2020 and again in 2022, but this one hits too close for the neighbors behind the store.

“To find out he was the one who got shot was very hurting. He was like a son to me,” said Wimberly. “You see my son, you see Jordon. You see Jordon, you see my son. And for me to find out he was the one who got shot yesterday was heartbreaking.”

Heartbreak becoming the new normal.

“My kids are hurt. I was still hurt from yesterday. So the whole situation is a hurting situation for whoever knew Jordon,” she said.

And now, a hurt community looking for a solution.

“We need to get together to find something for the kids to do safely for the summer times, especially around this time because they are out of school,” said Wimberly.

Anything to keep this all too familiar scene from happening again.

“I think that we all should get together and figure out something to put them to do. If the pool was open they’d have something to do. If we had the goal, they’d be playing basketball. If they had a playground, they’d probably be at the playground, but there’s nothing for them to do out here,” she said.

There is a gun violence rally Saturday morning at Saint Paul’s Church on Reynolds Street. It’s in honor of all gun violence survivors and to remember the victims. It starts at 10 a.m. and you are encouraged to wear orange.

Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson released a statement on gun violence. “It’s very unfortunate that we are living in a time of unprecedented incidents of gun violence. As summer begins, we ask that all citizens whether home in Augusta or traveling to different cities remain vigilant of their surroundings. If you see something please say something.”

