Why summer is dangerous for teen drivers in 2-state region

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Many schools are officially out for summer break, and that means the start of the deadliest time of year for teen drivers.

According to AAA, summer is an extremely dangerous time for teens to be on the roads statistically.

The 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day typically bring an increase in accidents involving teenagers. Since school is out, they’re driving at odd times and are more susceptible to risky behaviors, like speeding and distracted driving.

“They cannot let go of their mobile devices. A big distraction is their cellphones in their hand. They always want to show off nowadays on social media,” said Al Cediel, a Georgia driving instructor.

AAA says traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for teens ages 16-19. For every mile driven, drivers ages 16 and 17 are three times more likely to be involved in a deadly crash compared to adults.

“I always recommend training. Obey the restrictions of your license. Teen drivers have restrictions on their license that they cannot drive between midnight and 5 am., and the first six months they have their license, they cannot have any passengers besides their family,” said Cediel.

On average in Georgia, 89 teen drivers are involved in fatal crashes each year, with 25 of those occurring during the 100 deadliest days.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety teamed up with Consumer Reports to create a list of recommended vehicles safer for teen drivers.

Some recommendations include Toyota RAV4s built after 2015, Honda CRVs built after 2015, and Priuses built after 2013.

The vehicles protected drivers during crash tests and are equipped with electronic stability control, which can prevent an accident.

The new vehicles on the list also received a good rating because their controls are easy to use.

“We tried to come up with a list that met a pretty high level of safety, reliability. And we tried to pick vehicles that were reasonably affordable,” said David Zuby, chief research officer of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

“Being a first-year driver, you never know what’s going to happen. Their lack of experience is always an issue,” said Pat Georgides, father of a teen driver.

For the full list of best cars recommended for teen drivers, click here.

