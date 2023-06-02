Program at Mistletoe State Park introduces kids to outdoor skills

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Junior Rangers Program is back to make kids excited about getting outside.

The outdoors skilled program is held at Mistletoe State Park in Appling. Organizers have been offering the program once a month, but now that the summer is here, they are expanding it to once a week.

Angel Williams wants to show her grandkids something new.

“They’re typically on video games, inside, doing things in the cool, so I wanted them to be outside experiencing something different,”

She made the drive to Mistletoe State Park to check out their Junior Rangers Program.

Hannah Tucker is the Park Assistant Manager at Mistletoe State Park. She said,

“It is a lot of fun. It is probably my favorite part of my job,” she said.

Tucker is one of the teachers.

Kids are learning to put up a tent, make shelter and build a fire.

A lot of those things will translate into when they’re adults, and if something was to happen, a child was to get lost, going through this program is going to really them understand what to do if that happens,” she said.

But she says the big goal is to get kids excited about going outside.

“It’s just to get kids out into nature again, kind of spark that interest,” she said.

It sparked an interest in Williams’ grandkids.

Williams said: “It was a really great experience. The kids really had fun.”

She says it made a big impact on her too.

She’s committing to taking them camping this summer something she never thought she would do.

“Camping? No, no, no, no, no, camping means none of the luxuries that I enjoy, so no, no, this is gonna be totally different. We’re gonna rough it in the woods. I’m excited,” said Williams.

The park says it fills up fast. If you’re interested, you can call them at (706) 541-0321

