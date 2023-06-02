Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

7 taken to hospital from building construction collapse in Connecticut

A partial building collapse was reported on Lafayette Street in New Haven, Connecticut on...
A partial building collapse was reported on Lafayette Street in New Haven, Connecticut on Friday, June 2.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Seven people were rescued following a partial building collapse in Connecticut near Yale’s campus, according to hospital officials.

All were taken to the hospital, and two were said to be in critical condition. Others suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were evaluated.

Director of Emergency Operations for New Haven Rick Fontana confirmed that the incident happened on Lafayette Street, which is a short distance from Yale New Haven Hospital.

The one-story building that collapsed was under construction. The Associated Press reported everyone at the work site was accounted for, according to firefighters heard on the radio scanner.

Mayor Justin Elicker earlier said there were injuries, but no deaths had been reported.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrol cars and observers converged on the Get-N-Go convenience store on Windsor Spring Road...
15-year-old boy killed in Windsor Spring Road shooting
Washington County Sheriff's Office, Ga.
12-year-old dies in Washington County ATV accident
Jaydon McGirt, 18.
18-year-old arrested in North Augusta shooting of dad
Richmond County Sheriff's Office- generic
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Henry Street
Body cam footage shows the moment a car hits a tow truck and goes airborne – 120 feet in the air.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car goes airborne, driver survives stunning crash

Latest News

The cause of the derailment was being investigated.
Passenger trains derail in India, killing at least 50, trapping many others
An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Rescuers at site of Iowa building collapse complete search for survivors, move on to recovery
The new Fort Liberty sign is displayed outside the base on Friday, June 2, 2023 in Fort...
Fort Bragg drops Confederate namesake for Fort Liberty, part of US Army base rebranding
See how fallen utility lines tangled up traffic on 15th Street
Police in Florida are looking for a suspect seen stealing a vehicle with a toddler inside.
Police: Video shows suspect abandon toddler he found in stolen SUV