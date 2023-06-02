For Augusta Transit, new wheels bring solutions to old problems

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For years complaints have followed Augusta Transit.

From issues of long wait times to even no buses on routes. Right now, transit runs nine different routes.

The main complaint is timeliness, but things may change with the arrival of six new buses.

We took a ride to Gordon Highway to see if the new buses will make a difference. It’s a process hundreds of people in Augusta go through every day.

“I may have to come to the bus terminal to be able to catch another city bus that’s located down here from the transport when I have to go to the grocery store, go shopping,” said Courtney Green, bus rider.

You’ve nine routes to choose from. The routes take you anywhere from Walton Way to Lumpkin Road at $1.25 per ride. For weekly riders like Green, the process isn’t always so easy.

“When the bus breaks down, there’s no communication. How are we supposed to know when the bus is broken down,” she questions.

With the recent cyber shutdown, riders were unable to use the transit app to locate their bus.

It’s why with six new buses that will replace old, unreliable buses in the fleet, officials hope some of the issues will be fixed.

Dr. Oliver Page is the deputy director of Augusta Transit. He said, “Our buses break down because we have an old bus fleet. With a younger fleet, we will have less breakdowns and be better able to serve our current ridership.”

But these new additions aren’t the only change you’ll see within the next year.

“Before June 2024, will have state-of-the-art fare boxes that you’ll be able to tap in, swipe in,” said Page.

Riders like Green hope it’s the start of more change.

“I hope I see some changes very soon because, you know, that throws people off if they gotta go to work,” she said.

Officials say they’ll be working year-round to hire more bus operators and make buses more accessible and attainable for your commute. They’re hoping these new buses will last for the next 12 years.

