Louisville shooting kills 43-year-old man

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 43-year-old man is dead after a shooting early Friday in Lousiville, according to authorities.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at 2:55 a.m., according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re working to learn more about how it happened, but we do know it was the CSRA’s third fatal shooting in 24 hours.

A 15-year-boy was killed Thursday afternoon in a shooting outside a convenience store at Windsor Spring Road and Rosier Road in Augusta.

Then later, a man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound that also injured a woman in the 2500 block of Henry Street, also in Augusta.

The shootings are all part of an outbreak of violence that’s claimed more than 90 lives in a little over a year across the CSRA .

The outbreak has affected communities large and small on both sides of the Savannah River, although as the largest community, Augusta has been hit hard.

Many of the victims and suspects have been young men, and authorities have blamed much of the problem on gangs.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.