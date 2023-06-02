Submit Photos/Videos
Louisville shooting kills 43-year-old man

The Jefferson County, Ga., Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County, Ga., Sheriff’s Office(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Remembering the victims: Dozens killed in outbreak of violence across CSRA

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 43-year-old man is dead after a shooting early Friday in Lousiville, according to authorities.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at 2:55 a.m., according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re working to learn more about how it happened, but we do know it was the CSRA’s third fatal shooting in 24 hours.

MORE | Man accused of trying to meet 12-year-old for sexual acts

A 15-year-boy was killed Thursday afternoon in a shooting outside a convenience store at Windsor Spring Road and Rosier Road in Augusta.

Then later, a man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound that also injured a woman in the 2500 block of Henry Street, also in Augusta.

The shootings are all part of an outbreak of violence that’s claimed more than 90 lives in a little over a year across the CSRA.

The outbreak has affected communities large and small on both sides of the Savannah River, although as the largest community, Augusta has been hit hard.

Many of the victims and suspects have been young men, and authorities have blamed much of the problem on gangs.

No verbal update on Augusta