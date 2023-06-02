Submit Photos/Videos
Downed pole causes traffic problems on 15th Street

Latham Rd. to close Monday for pipe replacements
By Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A downed utility pole or street light is causing problems for some drivers on 15th Street near the Medical College of Georgia.

Richmond County dispatchers confirmed at 1:30 p.m. that a pole was down at that location.

A witness told News 12 that utility lines were down and possibly got tangled up in one vehicle’s wheels. Another witness said 15th Street was impassable. Those details couldn’t be confirmed with officials.

