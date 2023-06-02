Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ll see the temps. reaching the mid to lower 60s early this morning under partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will slowly begin to warm into the mid-80s Friday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds, an isolated shower not being ruled out as well but most locations will stay dry. Saturday with morning temps will return to the mid and lower 60s with afternoon highs reaching the upper 80s, close to 88°, but a cold front will push in from the northeast into Sunday causing temps to drop back to the low 80s.

The silver lining with a cooler Sunday is the front looks to keep some heavier shower activity to our South. Currently, there’s a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that has a 70% chance at developing over the next several days. Fortunately, most of the impacts look to be in Florida with breezy, wet, and cooler conditions, today is the official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

As we push past the weekend there are signs that temps could return to near seasonal highs in the mid and upper 80s. A few afternoon showers and rumbles of thunder still look possible. Keep it here for the latest.

