Business partner continues the legacy of Brown Beauty Magic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We told you about the death of Doriane Skales, the founder of Brown Beauty Magic.

It’s a company focused on using princesses and superhero characters to highlight diversity.

We spoke with the co-owner to find out what’s next for them and how they plan to keep her legacy alive.

“Doriane is always going to be with us, and Doriane is going to live on,” said Angela Price, co-owner.

Skales started Brown Beauty Magic Royal Events to serve the underrepresented children in the community.

Angel Smith is a cast member and friend of Skales. She said, “What she was wanting to do was important. Go in these low-income areas and do stuff, mostly for free, especially for people who can’t afford stuff like that.”

The service came through singing, dancing, and princess dresses.

Price said: “She said it was like an escape for her. The children just loved her. She gave her love to other children so that they would know that they could get love from somebody. If they don’t have love themselves ... they could get it from somebody.”

The company says they plan on keeping her message and mission alive under a new name that honors her memory.

“We’re changing the name slightly to Brown Beauty Magic, Doriane’s Character Company because we always want to say her name,” said Prince.

Prince says while it was a tough decision to continue she knows it’s what Skales would have wanted.

Prince said: “I didn’t want to at first. I was like, we have to. She would always say, ‘If I’m not here anymore, would you guys carry on for me?’”

It’s community support that will make it possible to continue her vision.

“They saw what she was about. And I know we’re going to get the support that we need because we’ve already gotten so much outreach,” said Prince.

To continue her vision no matter what economic status they are or what color they are.

“We just want them to be able to see real princes and princesses and be inspired to do more,” she said.

Prince says they’ve had people reach out through social media to show support from other states and countries.

They also have the support of Doriane’s family and friends to continue her mission.

