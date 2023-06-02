Augusta leaders’ lips stay sealed on cyberattack

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nearly two weeks into a city computer system outage after a cyberattack, the Augusta Commission held a special meeting behind closed doors, then didn’t give the public an update on the situation that’s brought many city operations to a near standstill.

Starting around 11 a.m. Friday, a quorum of six members gathered at the Augusta Richmond County Municipal Building, then immediately went into a closed-door executive session.

The meeting included Mayor Garnett Johnson as well as Commissioners Wayne Guilfoyle, Jordan Johnson, Alvin Mason, Bobby Williams and Tony Lewis. Commissioner Sean Frantom showed up late.

The session ended around 1 p.m., and the mayor said there would be no verbal statements, although a written statement was promised later from the mayor’s office.

The commission is allowed to go into these closed sessions for legal and certain other sensitive issues.

Since the cyberattack was discovered May 21, these closed sessions have dragged on for hours and then officials have released carefully worded statements and not answered many questions.

We do know the FBI is involved in the investigation, but officials have been vague about the nature of the attack.

Certain departments have also been tight-lipped about how they are coping.

As for departments that are more open, we know probate court is no longer closing around the middle of the day, as it had been in the first days after the cyberattack. Signs in the office had apologized that it was closing early, but as of Wednesday, those signs were blank.

The Richmond County Tax Commissioner’s Office says all three locations are open for motor vehicle processing, kiosks are running and motor vehicle transactions can be performed online at arctax.com.

EARLIER COVERAGE FROM NEWS 12:

Property tax operations will continue once officials get notice of having an operable network up and running.

The Augusta Utilities staff now has access to customer information. While payments could be made in person since the cyberattack, employees lacked access to accounts to tell customers what they owed.

The department is still holding off on service shutoffs until the staff can read meters.

The customer service center on Walker Street is closed Friday for an unrelated reason: building repairs.

At the jail, families reported some inmates were unable to purchase hygiene items from a kiosk that normally serves as the source for such supplies. The families also said visitation had been curtailed. We reached out to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to verify this, and the agency wouldn’t answer.

We do know that the sheriff, the information technology department and a judge executed a plan to release some offenders with minor charges.

The judicial system still is without accessing certain files and documents, stalling bond hearings.

Chief Judge Daniel Craig of Augusta Superior Court said: “To determine if that person is a threat to the community, or he’s a threat to witnesses, or if he’s a threat to commit additional felonies, or if he’s a threat to abscond the jurisdiction of the court. And a lot of that depends on access to his criminal history. And when we don’t have criminal histories then sometimes, we have to simply delay a decision on something like that.”

As of Thursday morning, the courts had their first virtual hearing since the cyberattack.

