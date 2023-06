AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Applications are now open for tickets to the 204 Masters Tournament.

They opened Thursday and will remain open through June 20 at https://www.masters.com/en_US/tickets.

Payments will be accepted from July 20 through Aug. 10.

Masters week will be April 8-14 next year at Augusta National Golf Club.

