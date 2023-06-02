Submit Photos/Videos
Another raccoon tests positive for rabies in Columbia County

Rabid raccoon
Rabid raccoon(Alan Vernon / CC BY 2.0)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the third time in about a month, a rabid raccoon has been found in Columbia County.

The Columbia County Health Department said Friday that a raccoon was observed during the day, appearing ill, near a residence in the Lamkin Woods subdivision off Tubman Road.

Two vaccinated dogs were in the vicinity of the raccoon and are under quarantine.

The raccoon was captured by Columbia County Animal Services and tested positive for rabies.

Just a little over a week ago, a rabid raccoon was found on a public walking path near Seaton and Brentford avenues in the Canterbury Farms subdivision off Chamblin Road.

And a couple of weeks before that, another raccoon in the county also tested positive for the deadly disease.

The Columbia County Health Department Environmental Health Section recommends:

  • Make sure your dogs and cats are currently vaccinated against rabies.
  • Do not let your pets roam free. They are more likely to have contact with a rabid wild animal.
  • Avoid feeding your animals outside. This draws stray and wild animals to your doorstep.
  • Teach your children not to approach wild animals and animals they don’t know.

Report any contact of humans and domestic animals with wild animals to Columbia County Health Department Environmental Health Section office at 706-868-3330 or Columbia County Animal Services at 706-541-4077.

