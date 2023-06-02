Submit Photos/Videos
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Henry Street

Richmond County Sheriff's Office- generic
Richmond County Sheriff's Office- generic(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died and one has been injured after a shooting on Henry Street on Thursday night, authorities say.

According to authorities, at 9:40pm, deputies responded to the 2500 block of Henry Street in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies located an adult female who had been shot at least once, and an adult male with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities say.

The female was transported to the hospital for treatment of her injury, and the male succumbed to his injury, according to authorities.

The investigation is in its early stages, and there is no further information available at this time.

